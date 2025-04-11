In surprise, US producer prices fall in March

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The US Producer price Index (PPI) dropped 0.4% month-on-month in March, marking its first decline since October 2023, according to Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The figure reversed a 0.1% rise in February, defying market forecasts of a 0.2% rise.

Prices for final demand goods fell 0.

9% monthly in March, the largest decline since October 2023 due to a 4% drop in energy costs.

This was mainly led by a 0.7% monthly hike in the cost of goods, the largest increase since February.

Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell 0.1% month-on-month in March, bucking a forecast of a 0.3% rise.

On an annual basis, PPI increased at the slowest pace in six months in March by 2.7%.