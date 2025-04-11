Open Menu

In Surprise, US Producer Prices Fall In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM

In surprise, US producer prices fall in March

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The US Producer price Index (PPI) dropped 0.4% month-on-month in March, marking its first decline since October 2023, according to Labor Department Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday.

The figure reversed a 0.1% rise in February, defying market forecasts of a 0.2% rise.

Prices for final demand goods fell 0.

9% monthly in March, the largest decline since October 2023 due to a 4% drop in energy costs.

This was mainly led by a 0.7% monthly hike in the cost of goods, the largest increase since February.

Core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell 0.1% month-on-month in March, bucking a forecast of a 0.3% rise.

On an annual basis, PPI increased at the slowest pace in six months in March by 2.7%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business