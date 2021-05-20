UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

In US, 2.5 Million Unemployed Soon To Be Without Income

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

In US, 2.5 million unemployed soon to be without income

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :States across America are moving to cut pandemic unemployment benefits, a painful blow for millions of people who will soon be left without income.

With punishing jobless levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment benefits had been extended -- especially to the self-employed -- and extended further until September 6, even for those who had reached the maximum duration.

But now 21 out of 27 states governed by Republicans -- including Missouri, Alaska, West Virginia, Indiana and Georgia -- will soon reduce or eliminate additional unemployment aid, according to a note from analysts at Oxford Economics out Wednesday.

This means that some 2.5 million people out of the 16 million unemployed Americans will receive no more help starting in June or July, depending on the state, the analysts said.

One million more unemployed people will lose the additional $300-a-week benefit.

"It's going to be devastating," said Sue Berkowitz, director of the South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center, an organization that advocates for the rights of low-income residents.

"It's going to have a huge effect if families don't have the stability of income coming in, and they can't keep the lights on, or they're unable to keep up with their housing or rent payment and all the other bills. All that has a detrimental effect on kids," she said.

Unemployment payouts vary from state to state and ranges between $230 and $820 per week, an amount that was raised by $300 as the effects of the pandemic hit.

With the US economic recovery underway many companies are now struggling to recruit, but the jobs that remain unfilled can be low-skill, low-pay openings.

South Carolina, for example, has a minimum wage fixed to the US Federal government standard - $7.25 per hour. Other states have raised their minimum wage much higher than the federal bar.

South Carolina's Republican governor, Henry McMaster, said in a May 6 letter that unemployment benefits are "incentivizing and paying workers to stay at home rather than encouraging them to return to the workplace".

"What was intended to be short-term financial assistance for the vulnerable and displaced during the height of the pandemic has turned into a dangerous federal entitlement," said McMaster, a supporter of former president Donald Trump.

He claims these benefits "pose a clear and present danger" to the health of South Carolina's economy.

Yet, if politicians "are so worried that somebody who is on unemployment can make twice as much as they can on minimum wage" then the state should raise the minimum wage - something they refuse to do, Berkowitz said.

For his part, President Joe Biden recently said that federal unemployment benefits would remain in the states that want them, but did point out that it would be withdrawn from unemployed people who refuse to take a job.

The Oxford Economics analysts said the pandemic unemployment benefits may be a factor limiting labor supply.

But health concerns remain the main constraint, as a large percentage of Americans have yet to be vaccinated.

Another important factor, the analysts say, is childcare, especially since not all schools have resume full-time in-person classes.

The spark that set off the anger of the Republican governors was the release of April unemployment figures: only 266,000 jobs were created over the month, far from the expected million.

It was the Republican governor of Montana, the northwestern state best known for its forests, mountains and rivers, that got the ball rolling.

To motivate residents Governor Greg Gianforte removed the additional pandemic aid, and is offering a $1,200 bonus for anyone who accepts a job.

"Montana is open for business again," Gianforte recently declared, "but I hear from too many employers throughout our state who can't find workers. Nearly every sector in our economy faces a labor shortage."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Governor Business Rent Trump Job Montana Oxford Virginia Georgia April May June July September All From Government Best Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

9 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

9 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

9 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

9 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.