UrduPoint.com

Inbound Tourism, Local Demand Fuel Hong Kong's Q1 Economic Rebound

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Inbound tourism, local demand fuel Hong Kong's Q1 economic rebound

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Hong Kong economy improved visibly in the first quarter of 2023, led by the strong recovery of inbound tourism and local demand, official data showed Friday.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) resumed year-on-year growth of 2.7 percent and surged by 5.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted quarter-to-quarter comparison, according to the first quarter economic report released by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

Local private consumption expenditure surged by 13 percent year-on-year in real terms in the first quarter, as consumption sentiment improved sharply along with the adjustment of anti-epidemic measures in both Hong Kong and the mainland. Overall investment expenditure reverted to 5.8 percent growth amid an improved economic outlook.

The unemployment and underemployment situation continued to improve in the first quarter alongside the economic recovery.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined further from 3.5 percent in the preceding quarter to 3.1 percent in the first quarter, and the underemployment rate went down from 1.5 percent to 1.2 percent, government data showed.

In terms of the stock market, the Hang Seng Index closed the quarter at 20,400 points, 3.1 percent higher than end-2022. The residential property market revived, as market sentiment improved along with the local economic recovery.

Looking forward, inbound tourism and local demand will remain the major drivers of economic growth this year. Taking into account the actual outturn in the first quarter and the factors mentioned above, the HKSAR government maintained its real GDP growth forecast for this year at 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hong Kong Market From Government

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

33 minutes ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

37 minutes ago
 Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, ..

Same situation may arise again if he is arrested, says Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.