Incentives For Taxpayers To Help Promote Tax Culture: FCCI Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM
President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Dr Khurram Tariq has said that giving multiple incentives to major taxpayers would help promote tax culture in the country
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he appreciated the government's decision to issue blue passports and grant honorary ambassador's status to taxpayers as a positive step. "It will not only expand the tax base but also reduce the burden on the existing taxpayers," he said and added that the decision would play a major role in improving overall economic health of the country.
He also appreciated the decision to recognise taxpayers as national heroes and said that it would help Pakistan come out of the persistent economic crises. He said that honorary ambassadors would play their role in increasing exports with full dedication in addition to highlighting the soft image of Pakistan at the global level.
Meanwhile, Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli also lauded the government’s decision and hoped that it would improve the overall tax base and stabilise the national economy.
