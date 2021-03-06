Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

(@fidahassanain)

Advocate Azhar Siddique has asked LHC to take action against Punjab government over failure to control prices of Chicken in local markets.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Judicial Activism Panel on Saturday filed in Lahore High Court petition challenging increase in Chicken prices.

The common citizens failed to buy chicken because of increase in Chicken prices. According to some reports, Chicken is being sold at Rs 360 per kilogram in the markets while the Chicken prices in Karachi touched history high of Rs 370.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the petition before the Lahore High Court, submitting that the incumbent government failed to control chicken prices.

The increase in Chicken prices, the lawyer said, was clear violation of Article 9, 14, 37 and 38 of the Constitution.

The petitioner said that the Punjab government failed to control chicken prices in the province, saying that the system and mechanism to control prices had been handed over to private people which he said was the major reason behind the increasing prices of Chicken.

He asked the court to take action against the Punjab government over increase in the Chicken prices and expose the people behind profiteering in the business of chicken.