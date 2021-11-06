Increase in demand, delay in crushing sugarcane caused price hike: Finance Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2021) Finance Ministry Spokesperson Muzzammil Aslam on Saturday said that increase in demand of sugar and delay in crushing of sugarcane pushed the price of the commodity up.

Addressing a press conference, Muzzammil Aslam said that government had sugar stock for 22 days but Sindh government was not asking the Centre for cheap sugar nor was it starting crushing of sugarcane.

He statedthat the sugar price was a provincial matter and because of that the Punjab government raided several warehouses which were hoarding sugar which reduced price of the essential commodity. He said that the Sindh government on the other hand did not take any such action and was just busy in blaming the Federal government for the hike.

The spokesperson also said that crushing in Punjab would start from November 15 while one vessel would also be berthed in couple of days carrying 40,000 metric tons of sugar.

Aslam said that daily requirement of sugar per day is around 15000 tons while the country has stock of 130,000 metric tons.

The response from the Ministry of Finance came after the price of sugar significantly went up in past few days with price of the commodity reaching Rs160 per kg in some parts of the country.

Sugar dealers blamed delay in crushing of sugarcane for the price hike and warned that the price would increase further in the upcoming days.