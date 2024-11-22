Increase in fish production imperative to meet food needs: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Friday fish production must be enhanced to meet domestic food needs by encouraging establishment of new fish farms in Punjab.

In a message issued here on Friday, he said that fish is a rich source of protein but it has to be imported from other riverine areas to meet domestic requirements. He suggested "we should implement innovative and out-of-box ideas to produce fish by utilizing our canals. In this connection, caged farming is most suitable." He said it could also enhance income of the irrigation department.