Increase In Fish Production Imperative To Meet Food Needs: FCCI President
Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Friday fish production must be enhanced to meet domestic food needs by encouraging establishment of new fish farms in Punjab.
In a message issued here on Friday, he said that fish is a rich source of protein but it has to be imported from other riverine areas to meet domestic requirements. He suggested "we should implement innovative and out-of-box ideas to produce fish by utilizing our canals. In this connection, caged farming is most suitable." He said it could also enhance income of the irrigation department.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 469 more points11 minutes ago
-
Planning minister vows to increase ports’ efficiency, boost trade21 minutes ago
-
PBBC chairman, Tanveer discuss ways to increase cooperation in industrial, agriculture sectors1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Friday2 hours ago
-
RCCI urges to intensify collective efforts for addressing song issue2 hours ago
-
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher on chip shares, dip-buying2 hours ago
-
Ahsan for timely completion of all ongoing PSDP projects2 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.67%3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola4 hours ago
-
Hazlewood takes four as India dismissed for 150 in first Test5 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister reviews quarterly trade figures, future trade strategy5 hours ago