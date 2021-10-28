UrduPoint.com

Increase In Gazprom's Output In 2021 To Cover About 1/3 Of Global Gas Consumption Growth

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:56 PM

Increase in Gazprom's Output in 2021 to Cover About 1/3 of Global Gas Consumption Growth

Gazprom significantly increased gas production this year, which will cover about a third of the growth in gas consumption in the world, the company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Gazprom significantly increased gas production this year, which will cover about a third of the growth in gas consumption in the world, the company said.

The gas production was increased due to high demand. In the first nine and a half months of 2021, Gazprom increased production by 56.7 billion cubic meters, or by 16.6%, year-on-year.

"By increasing Gazprom's gas production in 2021, about a third of the growth in gas consumption in the world can be covered.

Thus, the company not only ensures the reliability of the Russian fuel and energy sector, but also makes a significant contribution to the development of the global energy market," the statement says.

According to preliminary estimates, gas consumption in the world in 2021 will grow by 150 billion cubic meters and will amount to 4.2 trillion cubic meters. The largest growth in gas demand is observed in Gazprom's key markets Russia, China and European countries.

