Increase In Imported Goods Values Drives New Zealand's Trade Deficit

Thu 02nd December 2021

WELLINGTON, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:New Zealand recorded a trade deficit of 6.3 billion NZ Dollars (4.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the September 2021 quarter, following a surplus of 548 million NZ dollars (373.8 million U.S. dollars) in the June 2021 quarter, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.

Trade goods values for exports fell 2.7 billion NZ dollars (1.84 billion U.S. dollars) to a total of 14 billion NZ dollars (9.55 billion U.S. dollars) in the September 2021 quarter, while goods values for imports rose 3.

2 billion NZ dollars (2.18 billion U.S. dollars) to a record total of 19 billion NZ dollars (12.97 billion U.S. dollars), Stats NZ said.

In the same period, prices increased for both import and export goods, leading to a 0.7 percent quarterly increase in terms of trade -- the ratio between export prices and import prices, it said.

The rise in values for imported goods was led by increases for mechanical machinery and equipment, electrical machinery and equipment, and petroleum and products, Stats NZ said.

