Open Menu

Increase In Soybean Cultivation Can Resolve Poultry Feed Issue: Dr Iqrar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Increase in soybean cultivation can resolve poultry feed issue: Dr Iqrar

The increase in soybean cultivation can resolve the issue of poultry feed in addition to flourish this industry to reduce the import bill

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The increase in soybean cultivation can resolve the issue of poultry feed in addition to flourish this industry to reduce the import bill.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan during his address as chief guest at the International Symposium on Poultry Challenges organized by the Department of Pathology University of Agriculture Faisalabad and World Veterinary Poultry Association.

Dr Iqrar said that it is essential to follow the recommendations of experts to control various poultry diseases, including Newcastle disease, avian influenza and others.

He said that 1.5 billion Dollars are spent annually on soybean imports. The UAF has introduced a new variety of soybean with high yield and short duration, which has been cultivated on the agricultural area of a hundred farmers this year while next year it should be brought to 1,000 farmers, he added.

He said that this year, poultry farmers faced problems of feed, and the price of poultry went up.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi said that all possible measures are being taken to ensure the health of animals. She said that the livestock and poultry sector in the country contributes in the development. She called for developing it on modern lines that will not only increase the production, but also improve the economic condition of the farmer.

President World Veterinary Association Pakistan Branch, Dr. Hanif Nazir Chaudhry said that through this international symposium, farmers, poultry experts and the industry will be able to devise strategies to solve the problems and under this, the method to control poultry diseases is being informed.

Dr. Kashif Salemi said by developing the poultry sector on modern methods, not only production can be increased but also diseases can be controlled.

He said that UAF organizes awareness, seminars and workshops regularly to bring innovation in the agricultural sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Import Newcastle Price Influenza All Industry Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserve ..

JUI-F unveils names of candidates on women reserved seats

15 minutes ago
 Nomination papers scrutiny underway

Nomination papers scrutiny underway

15 minutes ago
 SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective ..

SBP emphasizes on role of fiscal policy, effective administration for price, fin ..

19 minutes ago
 Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with ho ..

Quaid Azam's legacy is to serve the nation with honesty: Ahmed Shah

15 minutes ago
 Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

Over speeding car falls into Gujjar Nala

15 minutes ago
 Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects wo ..

Board of Directors EFS-UAF approves 17 projects worth Rs.26m

15 minutes ago
AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses conce ..

AC Abbottabad reviews progress and addresses concerns on Thandiani road

17 minutes ago
 Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in ..

Israel bombs south Gaza as Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel ..

Caretaker Minister presides meeting on TDAP, Steel Mills

17 minutes ago
 Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unas ..

Australia defeat Pakistan in MCG Test to take unassailable 2-0 lead

1 hour ago
 Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

Fire breaks out at private steel mill Karachi

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health describes one year accomplishment ..

Secretary Health describes one year accomplishments of Health Dept

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business