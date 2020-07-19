Increased foreign investment to boost Pak economy: Abdul Aleem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Sunday that 88 per cent increase in foreign investment in the financial year 2020 is a good omen.

Talking to various delegations here, he added that foreign investment of $ 2.5 billion in the country this year is an encouraging. Abdul Aleem Khan said that investment in new projects in Pakistan by countries like China and Norway would create new employment opportunities and Pakistan's economy will grow rapidly.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is leading the country to development and prosperity and overcoming all difficulties and challenges. He mentioned that in the last month of the financial year, an investment of US $ 170 million was made which included telecom, microfinance banking projects, hydel power projects and mega oil and gas projects which is undoubtedly is the credit of present government.

Under a well-conceived plan, he said, some elements were promoting negative sentiments rather than development and positive aspects so as to divert attention from the corruption and bad governance of the previous rulers.

Senior Minister said that huge investments in various sectors of Pakistan from abroad are an expression of full confidence in the Prime Minister Imran Khan as the world knows that Pakistan's current leadership is based on real development and people's core rather than showmanship and believes in solving problems of the masses.

He said that corruption and commission mafia has been clearly discouraged in the last two years and the country's development institutions are performing better than ever before. He said that In Sha Allah by the year 2023, PTI government will be more on its manifesto and Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team will not shy away from any step to make the country one of the developed nations.

On this occasion, the delegations apprised the Senior Minister about the problems of their respective areas and the minister issued directions to the authorities concerned for their rectification accordingly.