UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Increased Revenue To Unleash A New Era Of Development: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:51 AM

Increased revenue to unleash a new era of development: Mian Zahid Hussain

Revenue hike by one trillion to be a challenge for Shaukat Tarin, Reduced indirect taxes, laws needed to boost collection

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday increasing revenue by one trillion rupees will be a challenge for the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.


It will be the beginning of a new era of development if the finance minister increased the government income without burdening the taxpayers and masses, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said revenue can be increased by expanding GDP for which cost of doing business should be reduced.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that Pakistan has agreed with the IMF to increase revenue from 4.69 trillion rupees to 5.69 trillion rupees for which the tax system should be made balanced, indirect taxation should be reduced, direct taxes should be promoted and all the stakeholders should be taken into confidence.


He said that the government should end undue tax exemptions being provided to the influential and rethink the decision to send to jail the tax evaders as this can be used by government employees to harass the taxpayers which will shrink the economy.


The business leader said that many underdeveloped countries have improved tax revenue by reforming their system while some have taken the powers of granting tax exemptions from Finance Ministers and other departments and such successful initiatives can be tried in Pakistan.


Government should take note of wastage of money in state-run corporations, power theft, and line losses should be contained and quality of life of masses should be improved, he said, adding that the business community is very patriot and wants to play its role in the national development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan IMF Business Shaukat Tarin Jail Alliance Money All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PFUJ, HRCP, PBC term proposed media ordinance an a ..

29 seconds ago

Last All Day, Music All the Way – Introducing th ..

9 minutes ago

IGP for extending 'bi-cycle patrol unit' to other ..

15 minutes ago

Walk in vaccination for people with 30 years of ag ..

27 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 73 more lives during last 24 hours ..

38 minutes ago

Foundry exhibitions keep pace with Dubai&#039;s cu ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.