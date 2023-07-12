Open Menu

Increased Supplies Of Russian Oil Could Strengthen Indonesia's Energy Security - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Increased Supplies of Russian Oil Could Strengthen Indonesia's Energy Security - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Increased supplies of crude oil and oil products from Russia could strengthen Indonesia's energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"(We are) convinced (that) increased supplies of Russian oil an oil products could strengthen Jakarta's energy security. (We are) ready to share advanced solutions in peaceful nuclear development, including in construction of novel nuclear power plants of larger and lesser capacity, non-energy-related implementation of nuclear technologies, creation of nuclear infrastructure and training of personnel," Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Kompas.

Russia is also ready to increase exports of wheat and meat, including halal meat, to Indonesia, he added.

"A major part of Russian agricultural exports (60%) is directed to Asian countries. In the previous year, our trade with multiple international partners, including in Asia, grew several-fold," he said.

Furthermore, the launch of consultations on the use of national currencies in mutual payments could be in the interest of practical cooperation between Indonesia and Russia, Lavrov said. Moscow is ready for concrete steps in this direction, he added.

The negotiations on a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia are proceeding well, the minister said, adding that Russia considered the liberalization of trade very important.

"We put high value on the liberalization of mutual trade in the EAEU ” Indonesia format. The talks on the free trade agreement are proceeding well," he said.

The minister highlighted Jakarta's commitment to building relations on the basis of equality, mutual consideration of interests and respect for the principle of equal and indivisible security.

"Despite Washington's and its satellites' unlawful sanctions against Russia, Russian-Indonesian cooperation continues to develop in a very constructive manner," he said.

Lavrov added that the relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership, and the political dialogue between them is quite intensive.

"(We) highly appreciate Jakarta's independent foreign policy, which facilitates the shaping of a more just world order, promotion of the interests of Global East and South countries, implementation of sustainable development goals and settlement of various conflicts," the minister said.

In 2022, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and state oil production company PT Pertamina said that Indonesia was not currently considering buying crude oil in Russia. In November 2022, the company's director, Nicke Widyawati, said that the assessment of the possibility of buying Russian oil was made with consideration of a number of factors, economic as well political.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Company Oil Jakarta Indonesia November From Agreement Wheat Share Asia Satellites

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

2 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

2 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

2 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

2 hours ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

2 hours ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

2 hours ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

2 hours ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

2 hours ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

2 hours ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business