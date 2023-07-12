(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Increased supplies of crude oil and oil products from Russia could strengthen Indonesia's energy security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"(We are) convinced (that) increased supplies of Russian oil an oil products could strengthen Jakarta's energy security. (We are) ready to share advanced solutions in peaceful nuclear development, including in construction of novel nuclear power plants of larger and lesser capacity, non-energy-related implementation of nuclear technologies, creation of nuclear infrastructure and training of personnel," Lavrov said in an interview with Indonesian newspaper Kompas.

Russia is also ready to increase exports of wheat and meat, including halal meat, to Indonesia, he added.

"A major part of Russian agricultural exports (60%) is directed to Asian countries. In the previous year, our trade with multiple international partners, including in Asia, grew several-fold," he said.

Furthermore, the launch of consultations on the use of national currencies in mutual payments could be in the interest of practical cooperation between Indonesia and Russia, Lavrov said. Moscow is ready for concrete steps in this direction, he added.

The negotiations on a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia are proceeding well, the minister said, adding that Russia considered the liberalization of trade very important.

"We put high value on the liberalization of mutual trade in the EAEU ” Indonesia format. The talks on the free trade agreement are proceeding well," he said.

The minister highlighted Jakarta's commitment to building relations on the basis of equality, mutual consideration of interests and respect for the principle of equal and indivisible security.

"Despite Washington's and its satellites' unlawful sanctions against Russia, Russian-Indonesian cooperation continues to develop in a very constructive manner," he said.

Lavrov added that the relations between the two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership, and the political dialogue between them is quite intensive.

"(We) highly appreciate Jakarta's independent foreign policy, which facilitates the shaping of a more just world order, promotion of the interests of Global East and South countries, implementation of sustainable development goals and settlement of various conflicts," the minister said.

In 2022, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and state oil production company PT Pertamina said that Indonesia was not currently considering buying crude oil in Russia. In November 2022, the company's director, Nicke Widyawati, said that the assessment of the possibility of buying Russian oil was made with consideration of a number of factors, economic as well political.