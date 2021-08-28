UrduPoint.com

Increased Textile Exports Encouraging Sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

Exchange rate be controlled, taxes be reduced on import of raw material

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Saturday said monthly exports of textile have reached to the mark of almost 1.5 billion dollars which is an encouraging sign.


Textile exports during last year’s July were 1.272 billion dollars which have now jumped to 1.471 billion dollars, a jump of 15.61 percent, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that local production of cotton should be increased and coupled with some other measures to boost exports.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the exports sector also rely on imports to manufacture products which sometimes reach to 35 percent, therefore, import duties on import of raw material should be reduced to boost exports.


He said that cotton production should be enhanced as 49 thousand tonnes of raw cotton has been imported in a month which is hitting the forex reserves and increasing cost of doing business.


He noted that ease in lockdowns in the US and EU have contributed to enhanced exports which have prompted an increase of 96 percent in import of textile machinery which also reflects confidence of importers.


He suggested controlling hike in value of the dollar, resolve the issue of expansive energy and tackle other issues to improve confidence and exports.
The business leader said that pandemic has reduced the demand for textile products globally which is now improving while Pakistan was getting more orders as the situation here was far better then India and Bangladesh.


Policymakers should try to benefit from the situation and resolve outstanding issues of the textile sector which include prompt payment of refunds so that their liquidity problems could be resolved, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Bangladesh Exports Import Business Dollar Alliance Turkish Lira July Textile Cotton All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

19 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

14 minutes ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

14 minutes ago
 Man held with liquor in sargodha

Man held with liquor in sargodha

14 minutes ago
 Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over ..

Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over Deadly Blasts in Ammunition D ..

14 minutes ago
 Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's prio ..

Welfare of diaspora, issues resolution govt's priority: Qureshi

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.