Increasing electricity tariff to add to industry, public woes: MCCI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) on Friday apprehended that increase in tariff of electricity would add to the problems of industry and business fraternity.

In a statement issued here, MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain stated that the government earned Rs 600 billion by enhancing electricity rates or by quarterly Fuel price Adjustment.

Terming the raise in tariff a burden on industrialists, he informed that Pakistan had topped in the region for producing costliest electricity, adding that it was 100 percent cheaper in India and 300 percent in Bangladesh as compared to Pakistan.

He suggested that the government should focus on hydropower projects instead of increasing electricity rates because it was not a solution to the problems.

Khawaja Muhammad Hussain informed that 60,000 megawatt electricity could be produced by hydropower which will cost Rs 2 per unit.

He lamented that masses were facing difficulties due to inefficiency of DISCOs.

Losses in Transmission & Distribution (T&D), power pilfering and non payments of bills are passed on to public, he regretted.