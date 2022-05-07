Increasing foreign exchange through export government priority, says secretary

Secretary Livestock Balochistan Mohamamd Tayyab Lehri on Saturday said that increasing foreign exchange through exports was part of government priorities for which vocational training of livestock farmers was of utmost importance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Livestock Balochistan Mohamamd Tayyab Lehri on Saturday said that increasing foreign exchange through exports was part of government priorities for which vocational training of livestock farmers was of utmost importance.

He expressed these views during his visit to Harnai district of Balochistan. Deputy Commissioner Harnai Muhammad Rafiq Tareen and Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Faizullah Tareen was also present.

Secretary Livestock Government of Balochistan Muhammad Tayyab Lehri during his visit inaugurated the immunizations and treatment against lumpy skin disease in cattle here in Harnai district.

The Secretary instructed the staff of the veterinary department to continue the campaign for complete eradication of this disease in the district.

Mohammad Tayyab Lehri said that steps are being taken not only at the provincial but also at the Federal level to address the challenges faced with regard to Lumpy skin diseases.