Independence-day celebration generates economic activity of billions rupees in country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Independence-day celebrations were generating economic activities worth billions of rupees and thousand jobs for people in the country.

Member of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Chief Executive Officer VIP Flags, Shaikh Nisar Ahmed said this while talking to APP here Wednesday.

"Majority of stuff used for celebration of Independence-Day on August 14 were manufactured by people in their homes", he said adding this domestic industry was generating billion of rupees and thousands of jobs.

"Although there's no official data available as this sector is not documented as we could estimate economic activities spurred by independence-day festivities at between 50 crore and 60 crore rupees from Karachi only," he said.

The figure of economic activities might be in billions rupees across the country.

Demand for stuff required for independence-day celebrations have decreased this year due to corona-virus, he added.

Majority of vendors from remote areas of country could not purchase these products as markets were closed in the month of July.

It might have reduced sales by 50%, he claimed.

The number of temporary vending stalls were being established in every city in the country as independence-day approaches.

We earn handsome amount from Independence Day celebrations as majority of people from the port city buy celebration stuff, said Ali, a vendor at the Paper Market.

We earn Rs.1000 per day by selling different products like flags, badges, bunting and hats and other stuff worth of Rs. 5000, he added.

He said more than 40 vending stalls were established to sell stuff for independence-day celebration at the paper market only, he said adding this festival had generated jobs for thousands of people in the country.

Purchases of clothes in green and white, Pakistan's national colors, are surging, he said.

Another vendor Aftab said Independence Day celebration was a good opportunity to sell stuff and we earn Rs.2000 per day.