Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akmal appeal

Disciplinary Panel Chairman Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan had banned Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2020) Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, reserved his order on Umar Akmal’s appeal after listening to the arguments of both sides today.

The PCB will not comment on the matter until the order is made public.