BEIJING, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :China's new development drivers have gained momentum, adding to economic vitality and innovation capability, an index showed.

The new growth driver index, compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), increased by 28.4 percent in 2022 from a year ago to hit 766.8, the NBS said.

With 2014 as the base year and 100 points as the base value, the index measures the vitality of new industries, new business forms, and models with sub-indices covering the internet economy, innovation capability, economic vitality, knowledge level and industrial upgrade.

All sub-indices climbed in 2022, with the sub-indices for the internet economy surging 39.6 percent year on year, contributing a whopping 91.6 percent to growth in the index.

To sharpen the edge in the digital economy, China has stepped up efforts to upgrade internet infrastructure and deepen the integration of the digital and real economies in recent years, according to the NBS.