UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Index Tumbles Two-month Low As Over 600 Points Lost In Early Trading Hours

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:32 PM

Index tumbles two-month low as over 600 points lost in early trading hours

The benchmark KSE-100 Share Index fell more than 600 points in the early trading hours on Monday with the intraday low of 39,465.51 before recovering some points, marking a two-month low

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The benchmark KSE-100 Share Index fell more than 600 points in the early trading hours on Monday with the intraday low of 39,465.51 before recovering some points, marking a two-month low.The Index opened at 40,150.34, whereas it closed at 40,143.63 on Friday.At 11.09am, the Index stood at 39,554.95, down 588.68 or 1.47pc as confusion and uncertainty surrounds potential investors due to several persisting factors.The stock market in the previous week followed similar trend and lost massive 1,487 points or 3.6pc, representing the highest weekly decline in recent months during which the market regained much stability, and dropped to 40,143.63 at close on Friday.A staggering sum of Rs276 billion was wiped off the market capitalisation at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in five-day trading sessions of the last week.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading $4.1 million worth of shares.Investors adopted extremely cautious behaviour after more headlines cover mounting deaths due to coronavirus taking full hold, a plunge in global crude oil prices, unchanged main policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan at 13.

25 percent for the next two months, uncertain FATF's decision and political uncertainty in the country.The SBP in the latest monetary policy statement kept the interest rate unaltered and pushed selling in the leveraged sectors such as cement and steel.

Concerns over higher than expected reading of inflationary pressures and political uncertainty sparked by coalition partners of the government also kept investors away from the market.Moreover, the outcome of Financial Action Task Force in the upcoming review remained unclear.

Several reports claimed that the substantial progress was made to pull the country out of the grey list, but Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar noted it was premature to speculate on any outcome.They were also spooked by uncertainty over the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Pakistan status to be decided later this month and the country's ability to pull itself out of the grey list.

Investors were also rattled over the inflation figures for January which came out at an alarming 12-year high of 14.6pc.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Oil Progress Reading Pakistan Stock Exchange January Market Financial Action Task Force From Government Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Observers Say Azerbaijani Elections Were H ..

46 seconds ago

Robbers kill one, injure two in Shujaabad

18 minutes ago

Pakistan our mission, will stick to it whole life: ..

18 minutes ago

PTI government taking corrective measures to contr ..

18 minutes ago

Iran Has Not Proceeded to Final Stage of Reducing ..

18 minutes ago

Government moving in right direction: Leader of Pa ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.