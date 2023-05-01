India collects record high monthly tax in April

Indian government's revenue through gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in a single month touched the highest ever figure of 1.87 trillion Indian Rupees

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Indian government's revenue through gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in a single month touched the highest ever figure of 1.87 trillion Indian Rupees (22.88 billion U.S. Dollars) in April, announced the Federal Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The federal government introduced the GST regime in July 2017.

The tax revenues for the Indian government for April were 12 percent higher year on year.

It was also the first time that GST collections had crossed the 1.75 trillion India Rupees mark.

According to the federal finance ministry, the highest GST collected on a single day was 682.28 billion Indian Rupees (8.34 billion U.S. dollars) on April 20 through as many as 980,000 transactions, added the statement.