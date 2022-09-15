UrduPoint.com

India Denies Being Part Of G7 Oil Price Cap Coalition, Says Buys Oil On Market

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

India Denies Being Part of G7 Oil Price Cap Coalition, Says Buys Oil on Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) India has not joined the G7 initiative to put a price cap on Russian oil, and buys oil from the market and not directly from Russia, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.

"On your question in relation to the Russian oil and the price cap coalition. India is not a member of the G7, just to be clear on that. Deeper discounts, market pricing... Look, we have said this several times and on other platforms also that when the Indian entities go out and try to respond to India's needs of the energy security and procure oil, they essentially procure it from the market. These are not government to government purchases that we do," Kwatra told a briefing.

On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil and called on all nations to support the initiative.

The price cap is planned to take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow, in turn, pledged to altogether stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would introduce the limits.

Indian Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, commenting on the G7 plan to put a price cap on Russian oil, said that India would carefully assess whether to support this proposal. The minister added that it was still unclear which countries would participate in the initiative and what consequences it might have for the markets. He also pointed out that he had no "moral conflict" in connection with the purchase of Russian oil, but had a moral duty to consumers in India.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Oil Puri Price Turkish Lira February September December Market Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

47 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

47 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

60 minutes ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

1 hour ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.