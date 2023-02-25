UrduPoint.com

India, Germany Will Discuss Expansion Of Defense, Economic Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

India, Germany Will Discuss Expansion of Defense, Economic Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will review the ways to expand the bilateral defense, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as enhance talent mobility, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Scholz is paying a state visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26.

"PM @narendramodi holds talks with German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC (German-Indian Inter-Governmental Consultations) held in May'22. Will discuss ways to strengthen defence & economic cooperation, enhance talent mobility and widen S&T collaboration," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi also said that this was the fourth meeting of the leaders in one year and underscored "the mutual commitment to growth of the Indo-German partnership."

Germany and India closely cooperate on multilateral and international platforms, including seeking a reform of the UN Security Council, according to the Indian foreign ministry. The two countries are among the most active advocates of the expansion of the UNSC's membership.

More Stories From Business

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.