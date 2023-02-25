India, Germany Will Discuss Expansion of Defense, Economic Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will review the ways to expand the bilateral defense, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, as well as enhance talent mobility, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Scholz is paying a state visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26.

"PM @narendramodi holds talks with German Chancellor @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz. Leaders will review progress on key outcomes of the 6th IGC (German-Indian Inter-Governmental Consultations) held in May'22. Will discuss ways to strengthen defence & economic cooperation, enhance talent mobility and widen S&T collaboration," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Bagchi also said that this was the fourth meeting of the leaders in one year and underscored "the mutual commitment to growth of the Indo-German partnership."

Germany and India closely cooperate on multilateral and international platforms, including seeking a reform of the UN Security Council, according to the Indian foreign ministry. The two countries are among the most active advocates of the expansion of the UNSC's membership.