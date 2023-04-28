India Imports Record 6.3Mln Tonnes of Russian Crude Oil in February - Trade Ministry

India imported an all-time record of 6.3 million tonnes of Russian crude oil in February, with the country's total spending on Russian oil and oil products jumping 42 times in annual terms, according to data provided by the Indian Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) India imported an all-time record of 6.3 million tonnes of Russian crude oil in February, with the country's total spending on Russian oil and oil products jumping 42 times in annual terms, according to data provided by the Indian Trade Ministry.

In January, India imported 6 million tonnes of Russian oil. Thus, New Delhi increased its purchases from 1.48 million barrels per day in January to 1.55 million barrels in February.

As a result, India spent $3.35 billion on Russian oil in February, which is 3.3% more than in the previous month. This has also become the highest figure ever.

Among India's main oil suppliers in February, Russia ranked first with a 27.

4% share. Iraq was second with 15.8%, and Saudi Arabia took third place with 15.5%. The United Arab Emirates with an 8.9% share and Kuwait with a 7.5% share are ranked last among India's top five oil suppliers.

In general, the purchases of Russian oil and oil products cost India a record $3.9 billion in February, a 42 times increase year-on-year.

On Thursday, Sputnik reported that Russia had delivered a record $41.6 billion worth of goods to India in the incomplete 2022 fiscal year, which allowed it to remain the country's fifth largest trading partner.