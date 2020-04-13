India May Reopen Factories Despite Quarantine Measures Amid COVID-19 - Reports

India is mulling the possibility of opening 16 manufacturing segments that have been shut down as part of quarantine measures remaining in place across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Monday, citing governmental sources

India's lockdown measures include suspended traffic between states, suspended international and domestic flights and self-isolation for the public. It was initially scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, the government is expected to order an extension of the self-isolation regime in the worst-hit areas.

The Times of India newspaper reported that the initiative to reopen manufacturing facilities had been introduced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and sparked a discussion at the government level given the impact of the outbreak on the country's economy.

Industries that have been proposed to resume operations include, among others, food, beverage, plastics production and automotive industry.

The sources told the outlet that no decision had been made regarding the initiative so far.

India has confirmed 9,152 COVID-19 cases and 308 fatalities across the country. A total of 856 people have fully recovered from the disease.