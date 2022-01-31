UrduPoint.com

India May Witness 8-8.5% GDP Growth In 2022-2023 Fiscal Year - Economic Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:07 PM

India May Witness 8-8.5% GDP Growth in 2022-2023 Fiscal Year - Economic Survey

India expects economic growth from 8% to 8.5% in the upcoming fiscal year starting in April, compared to an estimated growth of 9.2% in the current fiscal year, according to the 2021-2022 annual economic survey

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) India expects economic growth from 8% to 8.5% in the upcoming fiscal year starting in April, compared to an estimated growth of 9.2% in the current fiscal year, according to the 2021-2022 annual economic survey.

"With the vaccination programme having covered the bulk of the population, economic momentum building back and the likely long-term benefits of supply-side reforms in the pipeline, the Indian economy is in a good position to witness GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23," according to the economic survey presented by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament before the budget discussion for next year.

Preliminary estimates show that India's GDP growth in the 2021-2022 financial year will be 9.

2% after a contraction in 2020-2021, according to the survey.

"Agriculture and allied sectors have been the least impacted by the pandemic and the sector is expected to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2021-22 after growing 3.6 per cent in the previous year. The Services sector has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, especially segments that involve human contact. This sector is estimated to grow by 8.2 per cent this financial year following last year's 8.4 per cent contraction," the survey said.

The forecast is based on expectations that there will be no new turmoil related to the COVID-19 pandemic, with monsoons remaining normal, oil prices being in the range of $70-75 per barrel, and disruptions in global supply chains steadily decreasing throughout the year.

