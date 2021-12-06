India Offered Russia to Build Facilities in Indian Industrial Cities 'From Scratch'

India offered that Russia continue to jointly build production facilities in Indian industrial cities "from scratch," according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) India offered that Russia continue to jointly build production facilities in Indian industrial cities "from scratch," according to a joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the 21st Russian-Indian summit.

"The Indian side encouraged participation of Russian companies in the 13 key sectors of Production Linked Incentive scheme of Government of India under the 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Make in India' programme. The Indian side also invited the Russian side to continue consideration of setting up manufacturing facilities in Greenfield industrial cities under Industrial Corridor Programme of Government of India," the statement says.