India Plans to Increase Energy Imports From Russia, Including LNG - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New Delhi plans to increase energy imports from Russia, including of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) New Delhi plans to increase energy imports from Russia, including of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, [we plan to increase LNG deliveries]. This is definitely one of the areas that [the parties] are discussing. We intend to increase the share of Russian energy imports.

At the moment, despite large mutual investments in the energy sector, the import of liquefied hydrocarbons from Russia to India is only one percent. We intend to increase this share," the Indian ambassador said.

According to Varma, India's economy is expected to grow at a rate of 8-10% annually over the next few years, and energy consumption will double.

"So, great prospects are opening up for Russian companies to participate in shaping India's energy security," he said.