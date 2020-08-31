UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Quarterly Growth Plunges By Record 23.9% Following Virus Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:40 PM

India quarterly growth plunges by record 23.9% following virus lockdown

India's economic growth plunged 23.9 percent between April and June, the worst contraction on record since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics, government data showed Monday as the country crossed 3.6 million coronavirus cases

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :India's economic growth plunged 23.9 percent between April and June, the worst contraction on record since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics, government data showed Monday as the country crossed 3.

6 million coronavirus cases.

The steep dip in Asia's third-largest economy in the June-ended quarter reflected the impact of a months-long nationwide shutdown that saw most industrial and manufacturing activity grind to a halt.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New Delhi April June Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

28 minutes ago

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

28 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat angry over Karachi situation

33 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and S ..

43 minutes ago

Minister directs to start Second Shift Schools Pro ..

3 minutes ago

IGP commends police over Muharram security

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.