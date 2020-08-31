India quarterly growth plunges by record 23.9% following virus lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

India's economic growth plunged 23.9 percent between April and June, the worst contraction on record since New Delhi started publishing quarterly statistics, government data showed Monday as the country crossed 3.6 million coronavirus cases

The steep dip in Asia's third-largest economy in the June-ended quarter reflected the impact of a months-long nationwide shutdown that saw most industrial and manufacturing activity grind to a halt.