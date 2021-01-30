UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Releases Poisonous Water Into Sutlej River, Kills Large Number Of Fish

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 06:04 PM

India releases poisonous water into Sutlej river, kills large number of fish

The locals have expressed serious concerns over dying fish, and have warned the people to avoid from using such fish as these may cause skin problems due to poisonous water in Sutlej river.

PAKPATTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) India released untreated water into Sutlej River, killing a large number of fish on Saturday.

The local fishermen said that several fish seeds at ponds areas were also damaged owing to poisonous water.

“This is another form of terrorism and clear violation of environment,” said Ahmed Zafir, a local resident of Head Sulemanki.

The release of poisonous water in Sutlej River was killing fish and badly damaging livestock sectors.

“We are fearing of skin disease in the area due to supply of dead fish in the market,” said Zafir, warning the people to avoid from using such fish. “Normally people don’t know what kind of fish they are eating. It is dangerous,” he added.

The officials took notice of the untreated water into Sutlej River.

This is not for the first time that India has released untreated water as it is frequent move.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Dead Water Market From

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy expresses concerns over physical tortu ..

32 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting ..

34 minutes ago

PVMC conducts online session on veterinary science ..

34 minutes ago

FC inaugurates water filtration plant

37 minutes ago

‘Why Fawad Alam not selected earlier by Karachi- ..

50 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Rotenberg Says 'Palace' in Gel ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.