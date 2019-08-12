India, Russia Discussing Cooperation in Gas Exploration, Supplies From Arctic - Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) OSTOK, Russia, August 12 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - India and Russia are discussing potential cooperation in gas exploration and supplies from the Russian Arctic region, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik in an interview.

Goyal is leading an Indian delegation visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indian guests.

"Both ministers of India and Russia with energy companies in Russia are discussing what we can do particularly in the Arctic region for gas exploration and supply to India," Goyal said.

The minister also expressed the hope for Russia's larger involvement in the Indian energy sector.

"Going forward we look at Russia as a trusted partner in the energy field. We would like them to play a greater role in transformation of the [Indian] energy sector towards gas-based economy," he said.

Goyal's visit to the Russian Far East comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.