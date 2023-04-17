UrduPoint.com

India, Russia Discussing Ways Of Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 07:22 PM

India, Russia Discussing Ways of Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

India and Russia have been discussing ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic cooperation and trade, which has already surpassed $45 billion in the current incomplete fiscal year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) India and Russia have been discussing ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic cooperation and trade, which has already surpassed $45 billion in the current incomplete fiscal year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday.

"Over the past decade, we have witnessed an increase in the level of cooperation in many areas. This includes energy, science and technology, interregional cooperation and, additionally, the traditional areas of defense, nuclear and space activities. Recently, we have also been discussing ways to expand and diversify our bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Jaishankar said at a meeting of Russian and Indian business circles in New Delhi.

India and Russia had a target to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025, but they have already traded beyond $45 billion in the period from April 2022 to February 2023, the Indian minister said.

"And it (trade) is expected to grow," he added.

In March, Russia for the first time entered the top five of India's largest trading partners, with trade between the countries for the incomplete 2022-2023 financial year reaching almost $40 billion, according to the Indian Commerce Ministry.

India's top trading partners in the current fiscal year have also been the United States with a trade turnover of $108.4 billion, China with $95.9 billion, the United Arab Emirates with $70.2 billion and Saudi Arabia with $44.3 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Technology Business Russia China Nuclear New Delhi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates February March April Commerce From Top Billion

Recent Stories

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

12 minutes ago
 Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, Natio ..

Whelans Say Pausing Interactions With State, National Security Staff Until Actio ..

7 minutes ago
 110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalaba ..

110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat ..

PDMA directs farmers to immediately harvest wheat crops before new rain spell

7 minutes ago
 LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

LWMC strictly inspecting illegal dumping

7 minutes ago
 DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, park ..

DC order crackdown against illegal buildings, parking stands

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.