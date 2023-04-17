India, Russia Discussing Ways of Expanding Trade, Economic Cooperation - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

India and Russia have been discussing ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic cooperation and trade, which has already surpassed $45 billion in the current incomplete fiscal year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) India and Russia have been discussing ways to expand and diversify bilateral economic cooperation and trade, which has already surpassed $45 billion in the current incomplete fiscal year, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday.

"Over the past decade, we have witnessed an increase in the level of cooperation in many areas. This includes energy, science and technology, interregional cooperation and, additionally, the traditional areas of defense, nuclear and space activities. Recently, we have also been discussing ways to expand and diversify our bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Jaishankar said at a meeting of Russian and Indian business circles in New Delhi.

India and Russia had a target to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion by 2025, but they have already traded beyond $45 billion in the period from April 2022 to February 2023, the Indian minister said.

"And it (trade) is expected to grow," he added.

In March, Russia for the first time entered the top five of India's largest trading partners, with trade between the countries for the incomplete 2022-2023 financial year reaching almost $40 billion, according to the Indian Commerce Ministry.

India's top trading partners in the current fiscal year have also been the United States with a trade turnover of $108.4 billion, China with $95.9 billion, the United Arab Emirates with $70.2 billion and Saudi Arabia with $44.3 billion.