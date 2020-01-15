UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Russia Need To Join Forces In High-Tech Sectors Of Economy - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:29 PM

India, Russia Need to Join Forces in High-Tech Sectors of Economy - Lavrov

Russia and India should develop technological cooperation in knowledge-intensive areas of the economy in order to broaden bilateral trade relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told India's Economic Times newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russia and India should develop technological cooperation in knowledge-intensive areas of the economy in order to broaden bilateral trade relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told India's Economic Times newspaper.

"Today, such tasks as qualitatively improving the bilateral trade pattern and shifting its focus from commodities to high value-added products are taking priority. We need to move forward, build a portfolio of joint projects, forging new technological alliances in advanced, knowledge-intensive industries," the foreign minister was quoted as saying.

He also said that the main obstacle to growing economic cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi were the differences in taxation rules.

"Yet, India's asymmetrical tax treatment of foreign business as compared to the regime enjoyed by Indian entrepreneurs in Russia remains the sticking point. Consultations on the removal of trade barriers are underway to make our domestic markets more attractive for mutual investments," he said, as quoted by the Economic Times.

Russia and India have a long history of technological cooperation going back to the Soviet period. However, rapidly changing technology gives both countries brand new avenues of cooperation.

In early October, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik that both countries were currently considering taking part in joint solar energy projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Technology Business Moscow Russia New Delhi October Market From

Recent Stories

No Decisions to Limit Flights to Mideast Made Yet ..

35 seconds ago

German GDP growth slows to 0.6% in 2019: official ..

36 seconds ago

Chinese Spring Gala Festival tomorrow

38 seconds ago

Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

40 seconds ago

Arada reports 33% growth in sales during full-year ..

15 minutes ago

NYUAD alumnus wins Zayed Sustainability Prize for ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.