India Sees Russia As Important Partner In Steel Industry - Ambassador

India Sees Russia as Important Partner in Steel Industry - Ambassador

India sees Russia as an important partner in steel industry, with the foundation of this partnership laid back in September during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Indian Ambassador to RussiaShri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma told reporters on Wednesday

The ambassador spoke at the commemoration exhibit, dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his friendship with Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at the State Duma, Russia's lower chamber.

The ambassador spoke at the commemoration exhibit, dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his friendship with Russian writer Leo Tolstoy at the State Duma, Russia's lower chamber.

"We expect India and Russia to be partners in energy security that involves India investments in Russia, but also Russian investments in India. Coking coal is another priority in Far East. We have a major steel delegation which has just completed its visit to Moscow.

And we see Russia as an important partner," Varma said.

The ambassador added that the groundwork of this partnership has already been put in place during the EEF earlier in September, when Russia and India signed more than 50 agreements, including related to defense and energy cooperation.

Some of these agreements include memorandums of understanding and/or cooperation for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies in India, coking coal mining in the Russian Far East, and purchase of Russia-made helicopters by the Indian Defense Ministry. The fifth edition of EEF from September 4-6 was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PRime Minister Narendra Modi, who held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the event.

