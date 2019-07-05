India Set to Become $5 Trillion Economy in Next Few Years - Finance Minister

India, whose economy has grown $850 billion in five years, has the ability to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years, India's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) India , whose economy has grown $850 billion in five years, has the ability to become a $5 trillion economy in the next few years, India 's newly appointed finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday.

"Our economy was at approximately $1.85 trillion when we formed the government in 2014. Within five years, it has reached $2.7 trillion.

It is well within our capacity to reach the $5 trillion in the next few years," Sitharaman said at the parliament when presenting India's full-year budget.

The minister stressed that raising investment, developing the digital economy and creating jobs were among the key priorities for the Indian government.

India's economic growth fell from 7.2 percent in the 2017/2018 fiscal year to 6.8 percent in the following year. The Indian government's annual economic survey, presented on Thursday, predicted that growth could increase to 7 percent in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.