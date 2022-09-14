UrduPoint.com

India Skeptical About Idea Of Price Cap On Russian Oil - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

India Skeptical About Idea of Price Cap on Russian Oil - Russian Ambassador

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) India is skeptical about the idea of capping prices of Russian oil, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"India is very skeptical about the idea of setting a price cap for Russian oil, although the United States is trying with all its might to draw it into its adventure.

It understands that without India as one of the largest consumers, it (price cap) will not work,"

The Indians are interested in lowering world prices for energy resources, but they are by no means sure that the plans of the US will work, the diplomat said, adding that New Delhi knows that Russia will not trade to its own detriment.

Commenting on the idea, New Delhi said that it would carefully evaluate whether to support this proposal, adding that it is still unclear what countries would take part in the proposed price cap and what implications this might have for the markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Russia Oil New Delhi Price United States Market All

Recent Stories

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

30 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to ‘men'

48 minutes ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

2 hours ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.