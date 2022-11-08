UrduPoint.com

India To Benefit From Price Caps On Russian Oil - US Treasury Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 07:06 PM

India to Benefit From Price Caps on Russian Oil - US Treasury Secretary

The United States believes that India would benefit from a proposed price cap on Russian oil, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States believes that India would benefit from a proposed price cap on Russian oil, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"Our objective is to hold down the price that Russia receives for its oil and keep that oil trading. The gainers from this will be particularly those countries that do buy cheap Russian oil, and our hope would be that India would take advantage of this price cap, though its firms are bargaining with Russia," Yellen said in an interview with India's PTI news agency ahead of a visit to New Delhi.

Yellen added that the price cap on Russian oil could also give India leverage to negotiate discounts in world markets.

"If they (India) want to use Western financial services like insurance, the price cap would apply to their purchases. But even if they use other financial services, we believe the price cap will give them leverage to negotiate good discounts from world markets.

We would hope to see India benefiting from this programme," the secretary added.

Yellen will travel to India on November 11 to participate in US-India economic dialogue and strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership.

In the summer, Western countries began to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil. On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. The price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5 for oil products.

Yellen proposed a $60 price cap per barrel of Russian oil in October. Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the White House was reviewing the terms of its planned Russian oil price limit to soften conditions on applying restrictions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Russia White House Oil Visit New Delhi Buy Price United States February September October November December Market From

Recent Stories

Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for ..

Lavrov Says Russia, India Have Good Prospects for Energy Cooperation, Hydrocarbo ..

1 minute ago
 PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machi ..

PESSI commissioner inaugurates PCR, dialysis machines, x-ray units

2 minutes ago
 Foreign funding case: Lahore High Court suspends c ..

Foreign funding case: Lahore High Court suspends call-up notice issued to Imran ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority to pay homage to Shaukat ..

Sindhi Language Authority to pay homage to Shaukat Shoro on his death anniversar ..

2 minutes ago
 CM holds ceremony to celebrate birth anniversary o ..

CM holds ceremony to celebrate birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar wants to see Pak-India T20 WC 2022 f ..

Shoaib Akhtar wants to see Pak-India T20 WC 2022 final

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.