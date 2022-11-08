India to Benefit From Price Caps on Russian Oil - US Treasury Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States believes that India would benefit from a proposed price cap on Russian oil, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"Our objective is to hold down the price that Russia receives for its oil and keep that oil trading. The gainers from this will be particularly those countries that do buy cheap Russian oil, and our hope would be that India would take advantage of this price cap, though its firms are bargaining with Russia," Yellen said in an interview with India's PTI news agency ahead of a visit to New Delhi.

Yellen added that the price cap on Russian oil could also give India leverage to negotiate discounts in world markets.

"If they (India) want to use Western financial services like insurance, the price cap would apply to their purchases. But even if they use other financial services, we believe the price cap will give them leverage to negotiate good discounts from world markets.

We would hope to see India benefiting from this programme," the secretary added.

Yellen will travel to India on November 11 to participate in US-India economic dialogue and strengthen the US-India bilateral partnership.

In the summer, Western countries began to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil. On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps on Russian oil as part of the expansion of sanctions. The price limit will be introduced on December 5 for oil and on February 5 for oil products.

Yellen proposed a $60 price cap per barrel of Russian oil in October. Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the White House was reviewing the terms of its planned Russian oil price limit to soften conditions on applying restrictions.