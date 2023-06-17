India to Bring Up Share of Russian Oil Imports to 30% in 2023-2024 - Indian Oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) India will increase imports of Russian oil and its share in the total volume will rise to 30% in 2023, Vinod Kumar, the executive director at Indian Oil, said on Saturday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

India's energy consumption is one-third of the world's, so there is huge potential for growth, he said.

At the same time, demand for oil, gas and gasoline is expected to triple, crude oil imports will increase, and Russia will play a major role in this, Kumar added.

The share of Russian crude oil imports, which was less than 2% in 2021-2022, increased tenfold to 20% in the crude oil import basket in 2023, the official noted, adding that he expects it to be 30% between 2023 and 2024.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is the official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.