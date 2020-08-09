India to Impose Embargo on 101 Defense Items to Boost Domestic Production - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) India is moving ahead with implementing its so-called Atamnirbhar Bharat initiative in the defense sector, by introducing an import embargo on 101 items to facilitate development of the domestic defense industry, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production ... The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024.

Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," Singh tweeted.

According to the defense minister, the list of items has been prepared after consulting India's armed forces as well as its public & private industry on the country's current and future military manufacturing capacity.

Atamnirbhar Bharat is a campaign pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn India into an economically self-reliant nation.