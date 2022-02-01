UrduPoint.com

India To Impose Tax Of 30% On Purchase Of Cryptocurrencies From April 1 - Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

India to Impose Tax of 30% on Purchase of Cryptocurrencies From April 1 - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) India will impose a tax on the purchase of cryptocurrencies in the amount of 30% starting April 1 after the adoption of the country's budget in the parliament, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

"I propose to provide that any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset will be taxed at a rate of 30%. In calculating such income, no deductions are allowed for any expenses or benefits other than the acquisition cost," Sitharaman told lawmakers.

Gifts in cryptocurrencies will be taxed for the recipient, the official added.

