India To Overtake China As World's Most Populous Country By End Of Month - UN

Published April 25, 2023

India to Overtake China as World's Most Populous Country by End of Month - UN

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) China will cease to be the world's most populous country by the end of April as India's population will catch up and surpass the hallmark of 1.425 billion, the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) said on Monday.

"By the end of this month, India's population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China," the statement read.

China's population has been slightly declining since 2022, after it reached its peak of 1.426 billion people, and, according to the UN's projections, it could fall below 1 billion before the end of the century. India's population, on the contrary, is estimated to continue growing for several decades.

In 1971, both countries had a similar fertility level of just under six births per woman and both enacted policies to slow population growth, but if it took China seven years to bring fertility rate to three births per woman in the 1970s, India achieved the same reduction in about 35 years, the DESA said. Today, China's fertility rate is 1.2 births per woman and India's is 2.0 births per woman, according to its estimates.

The UN's previous population growth projection released on April 19 estimated that India would surpass China as the world's most populous nation only by the middle of 2023.

