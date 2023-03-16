UrduPoint.com

India To Purchase Russian Oil Based On Energy Security Requirements - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

India to Purchase Russian Oil Based on Energy Security Requirements - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) India's approach to the purchase of Russia oil is based on the requirements of energy security, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing sources, that India had decided not to violate Western sanctions against Moscow and comply with the Russian oil price cap approved by the G7.

The Indian government reportedly asked banks and traders to adhere to the sanctions requirements. On Thursday, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said that media reports claiming that India agreed to comply with the price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 are not true.

"I do not want to comment on speculative media reports. We have repeatedly made it clear that our approach will be guided by our energy security requirements. You've heard it many times, and I think it continues to be valid," Bagchi told a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Oil New Delhi Price Media Government

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

2 hours ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

2 hours ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.