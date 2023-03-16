India to Purchase Russian Oil Based on Energy Security Requirements - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) India's approach to the purchase of Russia oil is based on the requirements of energy security, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing sources, that India had decided not to violate Western sanctions against Moscow and comply with the Russian oil price cap approved by the G7.

The Indian government reportedly asked banks and traders to adhere to the sanctions requirements. On Thursday, Russian Ambassador in New Delhi Denis Alipov said that media reports claiming that India agreed to comply with the price cap on Russian oil introduced by the G7 are not true.

"I do not want to comment on speculative media reports. We have repeatedly made it clear that our approach will be guided by our energy security requirements. You've heard it many times, and I think it continues to be valid," Bagchi told a briefing.