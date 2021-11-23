India to Release 5Mln Barrels of Crude Oil From Strategic Reserves - Ministry

India has agreed to release five million barrels of crude oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) India has agreed to release five million barrels of crude oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserves in coordination with other countries to lower prices, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Tuesday.

"India has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves.

This release will happen in parallel and in consultation with other major global energy consumers including the USA, People's Republic of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the US White House announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve "to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply."