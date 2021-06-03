India, UK Launch Decarbonization Initiative at 12th Chief Energy Ministerial - New Delhi

India and the United Kingdom have started a new industrial decarbonization initiative during an ongoing ministerial meeting hosted by Chile, the Indian government said on Thursday

The 12th Chief Energy Ministerial is being hosted online from Monday to Sunday.

"India along with Govt. of United Kingdom launched new workstream to promote industrial energy efficiency under the Clean Energy Ministerial's (CEM) - Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative (IDDI) co-ordinated by UNIDO , at the 12th Chief Energy Ministerial (CEM)," the government said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the initiative is supported by Canada and Germany and more countries are expected to join it in the future. The IDDI aims to introduce eco-friendly technologies and promote demand for low-carbon industrial material.

The Clean Energy Ministerial is a global forum for advancement of green technology and transition to green economy across the world.