India Unlikely To Yield To US Attempts To Undermine Its Ties With Russia - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) India is unlikely to yield to US attempts to undermine its ties with Russia, cooperation with Moscow is profitable for New Delhi, Zamir Kabulov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, told Sputnik.

Kabulov responded negatively to the question if Moscow sees the risk that New Delhi, under US pressure, could refuse to buy Russian oil.

"No ... they (New Delhi) will not be engaged in this," the diplomat said.

He said India wants to buy a lot of oil because it is profitable for India.

"India and China have, for obvious reasons, a good discount," Kabulov said.

