Indian action in Kashmir reflects its frustration over CPEC: Ahmad Jawad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary General ( Federal ) of the Businessmen Panel for FPCCI Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad on Tuesday said the Indian government 's action in the held Jammu and Kashmir reflected its growing frustration with regard to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ).

Kashmir and the CPEC, he said, were interdependent on each other influencing regional peace and development, which was unfortunately not acceptable for India.

"In its desperation India has made China too as one of the stakeholders in its long pending bilateral dispute with Pakistan," he said while talking to APP.

Elaborating his stance, Jawad said by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), the Bharatiya Janata Party government had showed its frustration for not being able to get altered one of the CPEC routes that passed through Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The BJP government, comprising right wing extremists, is also conscious that it can never affect the CPEC project that has already turned into a hard reality," he added.

Jawad maintained that Indian action had also drawn the world attention towards its atrocities on the IOK people in a bid to deprive them the right to self determination.

He said India got panicked after the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government released over Rs 183 million for the construction of the first phase of the mega Special Economic Zone approved under the CPEC.

"Mirpur would have the giant 9th Special Economic Zone (SEZ), over an area of 9500 kanals of land under the CPEC," he added.

Indian resistance against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, was cited to be predominantly based on its stance related to the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

"Conversely, Beijing's position on the matter is neutral to date, which has asked India asked to become a part of CPEC and resolve the Kashmir dispute through negotiation with Pakistan," he added.

China, he said, had always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Given the massive investment that China has made in the countries along the One Belt - One Road (OBOR), he said it had also a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts, including the Kashmir dispute.

Jawad reiterated that the Indian government ought to accept responsibility for the human rights violations being carried out in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He in this context mentioned that occupied territory, since August 5, had incurred a loss of more than India 3,900 Crore Indian rupees due to constant lock-down.

Ahmad Jawad said vacant houseboats and deserted hotels presented a grim picture of the tourism sector in the occupied valley with dire impact on the lives of the general population.