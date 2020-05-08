UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:36 PM

Indian Authorities Deny Reports of 2nd Toxic Gas Leak at Chemical Plant - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The authorities of the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, located in the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, have denied reports of a second gas leakage at the LG Polymers chemical plant, adding that they are continuing to evacuate residents living in the area.

A total of 11 people died and 25 were injured on Thursday in Visakhapatnam as a result of styrene leakage from the chemical plant. Over 1,000 residents required medical assistance. Styrene is a colorless oily liquid used to produce different polymers. Inhaling its vapor causes headaches, and prolonged exposure to the gas causes diseases of the liver and nervous system.

"It is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak.

It is required to bring the container in control. It has been controlled and the process of neutralisation is already underway. The situation is under control," a Union Home Ministry official said, as quoted by The Times of India.

The local police chief said, as cited by the reports, that the order to evacuate houses near the enterprise had been given to prevent damage to local residents.

The cause of the leakage is being jointly investigated by the authorities and the representatives of LG Polymers. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred as a result of an equipment malfunction that led to an increase in temperature and the evaporation of styrene.

