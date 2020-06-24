UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Cabinet OKs Extra $121Mln Investment In Offshore Gas Field In Myanmar - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

Indian Cabinet OKs Extra $121Mln Investment in Offshore Gas Field in Myanmar - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Indian government has green-lighted an additional 9.1 billion rupees ($121 million) in investment in development of the Shwe gas field off Myanmar's coast, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

"Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves additional investment of its Rs 909 crore [9.09 billion rupees] by ONGC Videsh Ltd. for development of gas blocks A-1 and A-3 Blocks of Myanmar, this is part of our Look East Policy," Javadekar said at a press conference after the government's meeting.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, an international arm of India's national oil and gas giant, has been taking part in the development and exploration of the Shwe field since 2002, as part of a consortium with Myanmar and South Korea.

The Look East Policy is a long-term strategy aimed at boosting relations with immediate neighbors in Southeast Asia to consolidate India's position as a regional power and counterweight China's influence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister China Narendra Modi Oil Myanmar South Korea Gas Government Cabinet Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

1 minute ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

31 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

31 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

41 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

24 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.