Indian Companies Interested in Purchasing More Russian Oil - Russian Trade Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) India's petroleum companies are interested in boosting their purchases of crude oil from Russia, deputy head of the Russian Trade Mission in India Evgeny Griva said on Tuesday.

"I can say that both Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries, the largest private Indian company, all of them are interested in boosting the procurement of crude oil from Russia," Griva said at the NEFTEGAZ 2023 international oil and gas forum in Moscow.

Indian companies' interest in cooperating with Russia has been unaffected by Western sanctions, he added.

"Indians are sending signals ” both at the level of state bodies and at the level of (private) companies ” that they are willing to increase their share in the projects in which they are already participating," Griva said.

Moscow is hosting the 22nd International Exhibition for Equipment and Technologies for Oil and Gas Industries, also known as NEFTEGAZ 2023, from Monday to Thursday. They forum brings together officials, manufacturers and consumers.