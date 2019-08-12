(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev voiced the belief on Monday that the Indian delegation's visit to Russia's Vladivostok would boost trade and economic ties between the countries.

The delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and comprised of chief ministers of four states and businesspeople, is paying a visit to Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday.

"Russia has always respected India, its culture, traditions and art. At the same time, our trade and economic ties are rather modest. We believe that today's visit will turn a new page in our relations," Trutnev said.

The official noted that the Indian delegation showed interest in cooperation in energy, agriculture, logging, infrastructure, high-tech and IT.

"I am sure that regional contacts of businesspeople and heads of regions of the countries will allow us to proceed to concrete projects in the said areas and find new ones," Trutnev added.

The deputy prime minister noted that contacts between the Russian and Indian leaders, including the forthcoming summit in Vladivostok in September, would improve investment climates and encourage businesspeople to invest in projects in the two countries.

"I am confident that the friendship between great powers ” which Russia and India undoubtedly are ” will contribute to peace and stability," Trutnev said.

The visit of the Indian delegation comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.