UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Delegation's Visit To Vladivostok To Boost Trade, Economic Ties - Russian Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 12:10 PM

Indian Delegation's Visit to Vladivostok to Boost Trade, Economic Ties - Russian Official

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev voiced the belief on Monday that the Indian delegation's visit to Russia's Vladivostok would boost trade and economic ties between the countries.

The delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and comprised of chief ministers of four states and businesspeople, is paying a visit to Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday.

"Russia has always respected India, its culture, traditions and art. At the same time, our trade and economic ties are rather modest. We believe that today's visit will turn a new page in our relations," Trutnev said.

The official noted that the Indian delegation showed interest in cooperation in energy, agriculture, logging, infrastructure, high-tech and IT.

"I am sure that regional contacts of businesspeople and heads of regions of the countries will allow us to proceed to concrete projects in the said areas and find new ones," Trutnev added.

The deputy prime minister noted that contacts between the Russian and Indian leaders, including the forthcoming summit in Vladivostok in September, would improve investment climates and encourage businesspeople to invest in projects in the two countries.

"I am confident that the friendship between great powers ” which Russia and India undoubtedly are ” will contribute to peace and stability," Trutnev said.

The visit of the Indian delegation comes less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Agriculture Narendra Modi Visit Vladivostok Same September Sunday Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

59 minutes ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

12 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.